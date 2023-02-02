Man Drags Son To Court Over Wizard Insults

By A Correspondent- A Harare man dragged his son to court accusing him of insulting and calling him a wizard.

Levitiko Mayowa hauled his son, Douglas Mayowa, to the Harare Civil Court for disturbing his peace by constantly insulting him.

He applied for a protection order against Douglas, telling the court that his son wanted to force him to go and stay in the rural areas because he is now old.

“He insults me and calls me a wizard.

“He also says l have a goblin that I got from a witch doctor. He told me to go and stay in the rural areas because l am now old, but I refused.

He threatened to kill me, saying there are so many ways to kill a cat if I refuse to go to the rural areas.”

Levitiko also accused Douglas of damaging cables of his motorbike.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the application, and ordered Douglas not threaten or insult his father.

— HMetro

