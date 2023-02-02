“Top CIO Boss Running ZEC Database Security” Debate

By A Correspondent | UK based Dr Masimba Mavaza writes saying Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Head Of Security, Mavis Matsanga is not a Central Intelligence Organisation employee.

This is contrary to revelations by the exiled prof Jonathan Moyo whose excelgate book states that Matsanga has been working for the CIO since 2008 while employed at the electoral commission heading its data security department.

Last night, CCC North America leader Tawanda Dzvokora took Mavaza to task saying, “Mavis Matsanga was in January 2023 promoted from a DIO (district) to aPIO (Provincial Intelligence Officer), this is per records in our possession,” of which Mavaza hit back at him saying, ‘since when did the opposition CCC party access CIO records?’

Mavaza also said walking past the CIO building does not make a person a CIO. He also argued giving the parallel of CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere who he said was a ZANU PF member just 3 years ago and today is running the opposition’s information department, saying that does not make her a ZANU PF agent.

Mavaza rubbishes story on Top CIO Boss running @ZECzim Security Department since 2008 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 2, 2023

Passing through the doors/entrance of the CIO does not make a person a CIO… Mavis Matsanga is not a CIO, says @vazet2000 while accusing CCC @Chiefsvosve1 of creating the tweet https://t.co/4YW2Xk27sP — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 1, 2023

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Opinion | FULL TEXT – Each time we are near elections a very annoying group springs up. It is a group with a special speciality of setting the truth upside down. Their profession can not be called anything else but lies. They expose their intelligence or lack of it and they are called liars. The main reason people lie is low self-esteem. Which is highly visible in this particular group. They use their lies to gain social acceptance. As a nation we must emphasise to these liars the consequences of lying.



The ZIMEYE a very popular online newspaper published a Twitter claiming that The Head of Security at @ZECzim, Mavis Matsanga is a serving CIO

Director.

The publication went further to allege that her husband is a lecturer at UZ. “Mavis Matsanga straight to DG Isaac Moyo. Her father was a CIO and her family comes from Rusape. She lives near Patrick Chinamasa’s house which recently got burnt down.”sic.



The tweet is not only a lie but shameless blabbing total misrepresentation meant to cause mistrust and set a fight between ZEC and the electorate. The mentioning of the Director General and fixing a none existent relationship giving people jobs and ranks in the CIO is a way of casting aspersions and causing pandaemonium during the forthcoming elections.



ZIMEYE is persistently interfering with Zimbabwean elections and planning to disrupt the elections by undermining ZEC. Pathological lying is a symptom of various personality disorders, including antisocial, narcissistic, and histrionic personality disorders. Other conditions, such as borderline personality disorder, may also lead to frequent lies, but the lies themselves are not considered pathological.



For ZIMEYE to publish such a Twitter without verifying its information is beyond low. It is therefore clear that such nonsense published by ZIMEYE is shameful embarrassing and indeed idiotic.

But why is ZIMEYE giving such wrong information what does it aim to achieve by doing such.

Why do newspapers appear to be able to get away with mild truth bending and sometimes even outrageous lies? people have more leniency for newspapers’ lies when they bolster a shared belief that a specific political stance is morally right.It appears to be because those lies are perceived by supporters as an acceptable and perhaps necessary means to achieve a. higher moral end.

A troubling and timely implication of such lies is that political figures may be able to act in corrupt ways without damaging their images, at least in the eyes of their supporters. So they use the journalists to advance the agenda of confusion and anarchy. It is sad that lying served a shared moralized goal and is more accepted and advocacy in support of the opposing view, or nonpreferred end, was more condemned, regardless of whether the statement was true or false.



Moral conviction for a cause, not the fairness of procedures, may shape people’s perceptions of any target who engages in norm-violating behaviors that uphold moralized causes, such as demonising ZEC and mixing it up with state security issues to gain maximum confusion.



To ZIMEYE Lying takes more energy than telling the truth, unless the liar has a personality disorder such as psychopathy or narcissism. In both of these cases the liar convinces him or herself that what they are saying is the truth—even if at some level they know it isn’t. By believing in their lies they prepare the people for rebellion.



The same is true of people in a high executive or political level. They have become so used to people accepting what they say, whether it is an obvious falsehood or not, that the energy expenditure in lying is minimized and they can keep on doing it without obvious psychological harm.



With the presidential and parliamentary campaigns in the homestretch, the quadrennial contest for deception, misdirection, fact-bending, half-truths, and downright lies, in other words, the challenge to win the hearts and minds of voters, is in full swing.

We should understand that journalists mmaintain a neutral stance on which party and which candidates are the most disingenuous and dishonest, but lying seems to be reaching its apogee with less than ten months until the election, there will be new heights (or depths, depending on how you look at it) to be reached between now and July.

It is constantly amazing how often journalists lie and then, of course, their unwillingness to admit that they lied. The euphemisms that journalists politicians use for what is, in many cases, bold-faced lies are legend. Politicians misspoke. The biased media misinterpreted what they meant. Politicians’ words were distorted, misrepresented, twisted, exaggerated, or taken out of context.

They overstated, understated, or misstated. But, of course, politicians never lie, at least that’s what they say. It is sad that the Twitter is thrown in there knowing very well that the DG or his office will not respond.



Yet, the unvarnished truth is that ZIMEYE lied about Matsanga and ZEC. Why do journalists believe they can lie and not get caught? Particularly in this age of the Internet and its army of professional and amateur fact-checkers, the chances of lies standing up under the glare of the inevitable cyber-scrutiny are slim to none.



So, why do some opposition media believe they can lie when their untruths are so easily uncovered? Isaac Moyo is the Director General of Zimbabwe’s intelligence unit, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). Before his appointment to this post on 9 December, 2017 he was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa and Lesotho. He does not in any way control appointments at ZEC.- DISCUSSION AT 7PM ON ZIMEYE

