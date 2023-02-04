Andre Ayew Joins Nottingham Forest

Andre Ayew has completed his switch to the English Premier League after joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

The Ghanaian striker, who played for Swansea and West Ham in England’s top-flight, signed a deal until the end of the season.

Forest were able to sign the player outside the transfer window because he’s a free agent.

The 33-year-old Black Stars captain was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest,” Ayew said on the club’s official website.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase.

“It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch.

“We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”

The transfer follows after the striker was heavily tipped to join Everton but turned down the offer to join Forest.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

