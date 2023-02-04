ZimEye
Nelson Chamisa is one of the most kind & guileless people you must have in your circle, more so, a person you would want leading a set of people. He never thinks of himself as being too important to pick or return missed calls & reply messages even at 10pm in the night. pic.twitter.com/SPNTBT60gV— Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) February 2, 2023
