Man Fondles Lover’s Minor Daughter

By A Correspondent- A 51 year old man from Bulawayo’s Lobengula West suburb pulled a sh0cker when he allegedly assaulted his l0ver’s child before bathing her and f0ndling her privɑtǝ parts.

A court heard the man, whose identity cannot be revealed since he stays with the victim, came home unexpectedly and found his l0ver’s 12-year-old child alone at home.

t is alleged the depravǝd man poured water in a dish and called the minor to bath but she refused.

The court heard that the man grabbed the minor by her hand and slapped her several times before thrashing her with a whip and forcing her to str!p nɑʞǝd. He f0rced her to bath while he touched her privɑtǝ parts.

The man, the court heard, whenever he found the minor alone at home he would bathe her and gr0pe her privɑtǝ parts. The man’s misdeeds came to a screeching halt when the minor shared the ordeal with her cousin. The cousin told the victim’s mother about the ƨǝxuɑl attacks. The mother of the victim confronted her l0ver but he denied the allegations.

She reported him to the police leading to his arrest.

The accused’s lawyer Task Viki of Macharaga and Law chambers appeared on his behalf before magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja.

He was remanded out of custody on $40 000 bail to 15 February 2023.

He was ordered to report once after two weeks at Magwegwe Police Station. He was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at his home address.

Mellisa Dube appeared for the state.

BMetro

