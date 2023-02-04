Movie Style Robbery In Banket

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Jey Mushati(33), Tongai Talent Mupatutsa(38) and other two accomplices in connection with theft of US$65 000 cash on Thursday at Banket shopping center bus stop.

Mushati allegedly stole the money which was in the boot of the car he was boarding before running away into the bush.

Upon arrest yesterday Mushati had bought a Mercedes Benz using proceeds from the loot and US 37 907 cash was recovered.

The matter is still under investigation an the police appeals to the public to desist from carrying large sums of money as they are likely fall prey to criminals.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...