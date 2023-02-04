SA Based Zimbos Team Up With Locals. Commit Robberies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Four South Africa-based Zimbabweans appeared in court today on allegation of teaming up with six locals and committed a spate of armed robberies in and around Harare.

Deborah Mukambachaza, Gadiel Majaya, Tonderai Shingirai Murapa and Wellington Mushipe, who were all based in South Africa, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with unlawful entry, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The quartet is jointly appearing with Simbarashe Chitekete, Locadia Simeti, Alouis and Allen Mususa, Donald Sibanda and Esnath Musingo.

The 10 suspects allegedly broke into offices at Rusununguko High School in Goromonzi on January 27 and went away with laptops and US$1814 cash.

They also allegedly robbed a farm worker at Sunrising Farm in Goromonzi on November 21, 2022 and went away with US$120.

The 10 suspects were nabbed after detectives hoodwinked them into believing that they were also robbers from Beitbridge, who wanted to partner them in crime.

They were then nabbed in Harare’s city centre where they had agreed to meet on February 1 with intentions to go and rob Rusununguko High School in Goromonzi.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...