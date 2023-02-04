Top Nigerian Singer In S*x Scandal

By-Nigerian singer and songwriter Oxlade has been fined ₦5million after a long battle in court over his leaked s*x tape case.

An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State awarded the money, equivalent to $10,856.82, to the plaintiff only identified as Blessing – the woman who was captured in the video with the singer.

In a judgement delivered on January 24, 2023, Justice Olalekan Oresanya described the musician recording their sexual activity as “despicable, horrendous, classless and distasteful.”

This comes after Blessing, in March 2022, filed a suit before the Court seeking ₦20million damages after the sex tape leaked online.

She also demanded a declaration that the singer’s act of recording his explicit sexual acts without her knowledge amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws, violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination guaranteed under Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, CAP A9, LFN, 2004.

Meanwhile, the judge ordered Oxlade to pay the sum of ₦5million damages to Blessing in two instalments of ₦3 million and ₦2 million, respectively.

Background

Oxlade went viral on social media on February 9, 2022, after a video purporting to be the Afrobeats singer, known in real life as Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, supposedly having sex with a lady broke the internet.

The alleged tape, which was reportedly leaked on Snapchat, made its way onto the micro-blogging site shortly after it went viral.

