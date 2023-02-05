Tobva Tadii Paya Crew Resurfaces

Spread the love

By-Three gold panners miners, who went viral on social media after narrating how they raped sex workers and were jailed, have now been freed.

The three Romeo Chirara, Admire Chirongoma and Thabani Gaza, later known as ‘Tobva Tadii Paya’ after Chirongoma repeatedly used the phrase in the narration, were sentenced to seven years in jail in 2018.

This week, a video circulated on social media showed the trio smiling after being released from prison.

People were even taking pictures with the trio.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...