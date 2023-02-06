Dudula Launches Fresh Attacks On Zimbabweans

By-Members of Operation Dudula, a South African anti-foreigner group, have demonstrated opposing the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP) extension outside the Pretoria High Court.

The xenophobic groping Monday sang and marched outside the high court leading to the closure of a section of Madiba Street.

TimesLive quoted national deputy chairperson of Operation Dudula Dan Radebe as saying:

We are here to demonstrate our dissatisfaction with the extensions of ZEPs because the moment you extend it for another six months, it means you are saying to South Africans, they have become accustomed to poverty, so they can hold on for another six months, while these foreigners take South African jobs and things like that.

We are here to demonstrate to the court that we are not happy with the extension of the ZEP, and this is not limited to the ZEP.

Today is also about us applying to be part of the proceedings.

Operation Dudula wants to join a court application by the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) that seeks a review of the lawfulness of the decision by SA Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP.

HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP and grant a limited extension of 12 months unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Motsoaledi is opposing the application by HSF challenging the termination of the ZEP.

HSF is still pursuing its legal challenge, despite Motsoaledi extending the permit by another six months from the initial 12-months extension that expired on 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Operation Dudula has applied to the court to join as a respondent in the application.

