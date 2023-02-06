Top Diplomat Robbed In Lusaka

By-Israel’s ambassador to Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana has been robbed.

Ambassador Ofra Farhi was mugged on the street in Lusaka, Zambia, last week, with the robbers getting away with her diplomatic passport, her cellphone, and some cash that was in her bag.

Ambassador Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when she was mugged, according to Ynet, as cited by The Times of Israel.

A car pulled up alongside her and the occupants grabbed her bag and dragged her resulting in her sustaining some minor injuries.

Farhi’s bodyguards, who were with her at the time, did not manage to prevent the crime.

She was treated at a local clinic and continued on to her scheduled meetings with local officials.

Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo and a presidential adviser both called Farhi to offer their support.

Farhi is a roving ambassador who lives in Israel and makes diplomatic visits to the countries she serves.

