Zanu PF Fires Women’s League Boss

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF has suspended its Manicaland women’s league boss, Happiness Nyakuyedzwa, for insubordination.

The party’s women’s league secretary Mabel Chinomona wrote to Nyakuedzwa notifying her of the suspension after she reportedly disputed elections held recently in the province.

It is alleged that Nyakuedzwa also insulted the party’s secretary for external affairs, Betty Kaseke, during chaotic party elections, according to NewsDay.

In a letter dated February 2, Chinomona suspended Nyakuedzwa for 21 days from carrying out party activities pending investigations. The letter read:

Take note that the national leadership has resolved to issue you with a prohibition order pending the hearing of your case as per attached charge sheet. As such, you are provisionally barred from taking in any party activity for the next 21 days pending inquiry into the allegations levelled against you. Further take note that you have the right to be assisted in the conduct of your case by a member of the party of your choice in terms of article 10 section 75 of the party constitution.

Be advised that your matter will be heard at the Zanu PF headquarters 21 days after receipt of this letter.

It is alleged that you disrupted elections which were officiated by national secretary for external affairs in the women’s league, comrade Betty Kaseke. On the day of the elections, the report outlines how you allegedly insulted and threatened comrade Kaseke and incited violence against elections officials.

Other crimes include tearing election ballot papers and imposition of members to fill vacant positions.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...