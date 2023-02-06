ZEC Chairperson Tells Complaining Zimbabweans: Stop Asking Questions And Love Your Country
6 February 2023
By Farai D Hove | Speaking after meeting the ZANU PF President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said in summary:
“We’ve corrected or redrawn some boundaries…
“Let us focus on what unifies us, and less than on what divides us…
“In 2023, can we have a less toxic election than the one we had in 2018…
“As the ZEC we’ve done our best in redrawing boundaries, what we are asking for is peace..”