ZEC Chairperson Tells Complaining Zimbabweans: Stop Asking Questions And Love Your Country

ZEC Chairperson On Video Tells Complaining Zimbabweans: Stop Asking Questions And Love Your Country

By Farai D Hove | Speaking after meeting the ZANU PF President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said in summary:

“We’ve corrected or redrawn some boundaries…

“Let us focus on what unifies us, and less than on what divides us…

“In 2023, can we have a less toxic election than the one we had in 2018…

“As the ZEC we’ve done our best in redrawing boundaries, what we are asking for is peace..”

Electoral Commission Chairperson tells people complaining about her controversial delimitation, "to stop asking questions and love your country."



She also says, "reduce your insults and love your country."

We've corrected or redrawn some boundaries

