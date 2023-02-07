16 Injured In Chimanimani Bus Accident

By- An infant is feared dead, while at least 16 passengers were injured in a road accident involving a Mutare-bound Trip-Trans bus that occurred on the Chimanimani-Kurwaisimba route this morning.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident, saying one person sustained serious injuries and was admitted at Chipinge District Hospital.

Eight more passengers were admitted at Mutambara Mission Hospital, while seven others are at Rusitu Mission Hospital.

-State media

