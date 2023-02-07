Hollywood Actor Visits Vic-Falls

By- Zimbabwean-born Hollywood actor Tongayi Chirisa is in Zimbabwe.

The state media report that Chirisa, who featured in several American films, arrived in Victoria Falls a few days ago and has been at a 5-star boutique, Mbano Manor Hotel.

He is accompanied by filmmaker Joe Njagu who said they were set to depart for Harare on Monday afternoon.

Chirisa and Njagu famed for the Netflix film, Cook Off, sampled a number of activities in the resort city.

Chirisa starred in the comedy Mr Bones, currently features in the AMC horror Mayfair Witches, and has played roles in other films.

Chirisa was born Tongayi Arnold Chirisa on 8 August 1981.

After finishing his secondary education at Lomagundi College, Chirisa graduated with a Diploma in Hotel Management. He graduated also with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Live Performance at AFDA, The School for the Creative Economy.

Although Chirisa was poised to work in the hospitality sector, he was determined to be an actor. He thus decided to pursue a career in acting and he braved his way to the top.

He switched to the theatre, playing the leading role in Crossroads, Upside Down, The Island and Harry as well as The Brother from the Older Mother.

From 2003 to 2005, he starred in Studio 263 as Detective Trevor Davies. Opportunities began to open up for Chirisa and he had his first film debut in 2003 when he starred in the movie in Blood Covenant. From then onwards, he was featured in Cousin Brother, Evil in Our Midst amongst other films.

