Mnangagwa Off To Guinea As Country Burns

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has flown to Equatorial Guinea for a State visit.

Analysts project Mr Mnangagwa has gone to that country to receive “rigging lectures.”

According to ZBC news, Mr Mnangagwa will spend two days in Equatorial Guinea.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for Equatorial Guinea for a two-day State visit.

He was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, government ministers, permanent secretaries and service chiefs.”

