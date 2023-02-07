Tagwireyi In Mnangagwa’s Equatorial Guinea Entourage

By-President Mnangagwa’s business front-man Kuda Tagwireyi is part of many government officials flown to Equatorial Guinea by Mnangagwa.

The state media report that Mnangagwa is in Equatorial Guinea for business deals between these two countries.

He was there with a similar entourage two months ago when he attended the official inauguration of President Mbasogo.

Among Mnangagwa’s ballooning delegation are Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba and Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga, and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Christopher Mugaga.

