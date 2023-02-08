Black Stars Winger Survives Earthquake

The Ghana FA has revealed that Christian Atsu has been found alive and is now receiving treatment.

The winger was buried under rubles after the building collapsed following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the Southern Turkey on Monday morning.

In a statement, the Ghana FA confirmed the good news, saying: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.

“Let’s continue to pray for Christian.”

There were reports last night that suggested the forward had been rescued, but Hatayspor officials dismissed it as false rumours.

The announced that the rescue operation was still underway, leading to the recent developments this morning. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

