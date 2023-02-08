Biti Demands Wiwa Release

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has described the detention of Hon Job Sikhala as unacceptable.

Writing on Twitter, Hon Biti called for the immediate release of Hon Sikhala.

“The 7 month incarceration of Honourable Job Sikhala is proof beyond reasonable doubt that this is a rogue regime that is not ready for full international engagement.Bail is a constitutional right . Sikhala must be freed #FreeWiwa #Justiceformoreblessingali @euinzim.”

Responding to Hon Biti’s tweet one @mpofucollen said :

“Attempted murderers are given bail, why not Job? why???

Those two bouncers who wanted to kill people with a jungle knife, were yesterday given bail.. What is Job’s case exactly??”

