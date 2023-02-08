Cop Demands S*x From Married Junior

A SENIOR police officer has been accused of demanding ƨǝx from a marriǝd subordinate since 2017.

Chief Inspector Cuthbert Gwidi, the officer-in-charge of the Police Band Department, was reported to have been forcing the 44-year-old band dancer to have ƨǝx with him.

He reportedly threatened to axe her if she turned down his ƨǝxual advances.

Chief Insp Gwidi is further accused of lur!ng the woman into a hotel room where she was allegedly rapǝd by a councillor only identified as Nleya from Victoria Falls.

The woman disclosed the matter to her husband, who lodged a police report against the two at Harare Central Police Station.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the case and said investigations were underway.

“Police are investigating a case of ƨǝxual abuse involving a band officer in charge,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

According to police sources, Chief Insp Gwidi called the victim to his office sometime in 2017 and threatened to dismiss her if she refused anything he asked for.

“The victim was rapǝd in Gwidi’s office in 2017 and he threatened not to deploy her to paid duties if she disclosed the matter.

“The victim stood her ground and lodged a police report against Gwidi at the Police Complaints Desk, but it was all in vain. She was subjected to ƨǝxual abuse by Councillor Nleya in 2019 at a hotel in Victoria Falls where they were assigned to perform at a function,” said the source.

“Gwidi tricked the victim that she was booked in a room together with other dancers, but she found Nleya, Gwidi and another person in the room. Gwidi and the other person left the room leaving Nleya and the victim and she was rapǝd.”

— HMetro

