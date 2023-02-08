Dembare Fires Executives Over Signing-on Fees Scandal

Spread the love

Premier Soccer League giants have fired three executive committee members amid reports that they were implicated in a players’ signing-on fees scandal.

The axe fell on treasurer Moses Chikwariro, committee member for development Francis Madzinga and club spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

While the club described the dismissals as strategic changes ahead of the 2023 soccer season, sources said the trio was implicated in a scam involving players’ signing-on fees.

Meanwhile, Beadle Musa Gwasira has been appointed treasurer.

Clemence Chimbare has been roped as committee member responsible for development.

The board said the spokesperson’s portfolio remains vacant for now, with the secretariat being responsible for the duties until a new appointment is made.

“The Dynamos Football Club board, in line with the Strategic Plan 2023-25, has restructured the Dynamos Football Club executive committee with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement yesterday.

“The revamped executive committee is as follows: Chairman: Mr Moses Maunganidze; Vice-chairman: Mr Vincent Chawonza; Secretary-general: Mr Webster Marechera; Treasurer: Mr Beadle Musa Gwasira; Committee member responsible for development: Mr Clemence Chimbare.

“Meanwhile, the club’s former treasurer Mr Moses Chikwariro, (and) committee member for development Mr Francis Madzinga have been replaced by Messrs Gwasira and Chimbare, respectively.

“The position of committee member for communication and marketing previously held by Mr Tinashe Farawo will now be a function of the secretariat and an appointment to that effect will be confirmed soon by the club.

“The board would like to thank Messrs Chikwariro, Madzinga and Farawo for the services they have rendered to the club to date. The board would like to wish the new-look executive committee success in 2023.”

Isaiah Mupfurutsa, who was chairman at the club, was the first to leave and has since crossed the floor to Simba Bhora.

Before they left the club, the old executives had gotten rid of coach Tonderai Ndiraya after the team failed to win the league title last year.

Ndiraya was replaced by Herbert Maruwa, who has been chopping and changing the squad, with 15 players having since left the club.

Last season, DeMbare management had several brushes with players over finances, particularly winning bonuses. Some of the players left after failing to agree signing-on terms with the club.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...