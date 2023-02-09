Aubameyang Ends Chelsea Misery

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set end his Chelsea nightmare as he reportedly on the verge of joining a new side on a loan contract until the end of the season.

According to Le10Sport, the striker has agreed to move to America’s Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in a deal which would see the Blues save money by getting his £7.9million-a-year wages off their books.

The report adds that there are only a few details left to agree on between the involved parties.

The reported transfer comes days after Aubameyang was dropped from Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Coach Graham Potter omitted the former Gabon captain, who hasn’t started a single game for the Blues since November, to make room for new signing Enzo Fernandez.

Explaining the omission, the gaffer said: “Pierre is a professional and, of course, I understand he will be disappointed. It was a tough decision, a tough call.

“We had three coming in and two had to go out. He was the one that missed out, he’s done nothing wrong at all.”

Potter added: “Pierre’s just unfortunate and he will be fighting for his place for the rest of the season. He has handled it very well. He’s been a top, top guy for us.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

