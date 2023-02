Sunday Chidzambwa Back At Dynamos

Veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa is set to be co-opted into Dynamos as “director in charge of all technical affairs.”

It’s a major coup by Bernard Marriot, the DeMbare supremo, in his bid to bring the club’s sons under one roof.

Principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings have been preaching the gospel of unity among the Dynamos factions.

