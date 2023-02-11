Page Named World’s Most Handsome Man

Rege- Jean Page

By A Correspondent- British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page has been named as the most handsome man in the world, after all elements of his face were measured for physical perfection by the Golden Ratio equation devised in Ancient Greece.

The Netflix’s Duke of Hastings star, who played Simon Basset, was found to be 93.65 percent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection.

lso making it on the list by chronological order after Page are Man In Black star Chris Hemsworth (93.53 percent), Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan (93.46 percent), Harry Styles (92.3 percent), England international and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (92.22 percent).

Also making it on the list are Robert Pattison (92.15 percent), Chris Evans (91.92 percent), 61 year old American actor George Clooney (89.91 percent) Henry Golding (87.98 percent)and Fast and Furious superstar Dwayne Johnson (86.07 percent).

Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London said the latest computer mapping methods allows one to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful or handsome.

The technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.

On crowning Page as the most handsome man, Dr De Silva explained the results and said, “Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes.

“He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly.

“His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length,” said Dr De Silva.

Additional material: Daily Mail

