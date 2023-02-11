Zim Sangoma Demands R20 Million To Resurrect AKA

***One Eyed People Not Allowed

By A Correspondent

The world is in tears and great shock after the passing of AKA (SA hip hop star) who was killed in Durban.

One of most feared and powerful magicians, “Papa” Isaac Makomichi from Masvingo, Zimbabwe has claimed he can perform some magic to resurrect AKA for at least 3 hours.

Makomichi also said he doesn’t want one-eyed people to witness the “resurrection event.”

The magician (Isaac Makomichi) is known for love potions and shocking magic such as “moving mountains.”

The preacher also said AKA family can contact him through Watts App on his number +263777469342.

Some describe Makomichi as a sangoma who uses secret powers to perform magic.

Social media reports claimed Makomichi was once beaten after he resurrected someone for only 10 minutes while he was paid to resurrect the dead man for 2 hours.He then blamed a one-eyed family member.

