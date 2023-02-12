Zanu PF “Slay” MP Demands Cash From Struggling Villagers
12 February 2023
Credit: Masvingo Mirror
Villagers in Ward 8 Gutu North are being asked to pay 50c each to thank MP Yeukai Simbanegavi for what she did for them in the last 5 years.
Village heads yesterday collected money in Guvamatanga, Mupuwi, Machinya, Chipenzi, Shamu, Mucheka & Hamandishe villages. Most villagers did not have the money as they struggle to get 2 meals a day and depend on social welfare for food. The money will be handed over to the organisers at Vutsinda Business Center today.