ZBC Senior Reporter Arrested For Extorting Mnangagwa Gold Dealer

By-The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) senior reporter and Zanu PF sympathiser Tendai Munengwa and a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Henry Kachere have been arrested for extorting US$25 000 from President Emerson Mnangagwa’s gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya.

Tendai Munengwa (centre)

Munengwa and Kachere appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda at the weekend.

The court heard that the duo connived to extort money from Sakupwanya by threatening to expose some sensitive classified information of some illegal gold dealings they allegedly claimed were happening at his company.

Pursuant to their plan, Munengwa is said to have approached Sakupwanya and demanded US$25000 so that he could bring the documents and cause their destruction upon payment.

As a result of the undue pressure exerted on him, Sakupwanya indicated he could afford US$15000.



Munengwa allegedly accepted the money and indicated he was going to bring the CIO officers handling the matter to his offices on February 9.

Allegations are that, the same day, the police obtained a trap authority and Sakupwanya gave the money to Tozivepi Milward, his security officer, to give the money to the two.

It is alleged that Munengwa and Kachere went to Better Brands offices in Greendale where Kachere showed Milward the file, which they claimed contained incriminating information.

Milward then handed over the trap money to Munengwa who received it and took possession of the cash.

The police reacted promptly and arrested the two at the scene.

The trap money was recovered from Munengwa.

