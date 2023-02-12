Zim Science Teacher In SA Shines

Nkosiphile Moyo

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean science teacher based in South Africa has won awards for recording the best results in the neighbouring country.

The teacher, Nkosiphile Moyo (34) of Filabusi, teaches Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics at the Johannesburg Polytechnic College in South Africa.

He recently walked away with an award for being the best educator in Physical Science and Mathematics under the 2022 National Senior Certificate Awards for Johannesburg East District.

According to the Chronicle, in 2020 Moyo was recognised for achieving a 100 percent Matric pass in Mathematics Literacy at Demseel College in Johannesburg.

Moyo was the first Sciences teacher at Mabhikwa High School in Lupane in 2013 and taught at the school up to 2018.

Moyo, who is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Physics from the National University of Science and Technology, only studied Sciences at tertiary level as the secondary school he attended only offered Arts.

After leaving Mabhikwa High School, Moyo taught Sciences in various schools in Bulawayo from 2018 to 2019, before moving to South Africa in 2020. He said:

I joined Demseel College in Johannesburg West in 2020 where I taught Mathematics.

I received a certificate for recording a 100 percent Matric pass in Mathematic Literacy in that same year.

I recently secured an award from my school for being a top achieving educator in Physical Science and Mathematics under the 2022 National Senior Certificate Awards for Johannesburg East District.

The district had about 30 secondary schools.

These awards are a great achievement for me. I wish to take the knowledge and expertise that I have gained to nurture learners back home.

People often complain that Science subjects are difficult but for me, they are just like any other subject and they have become a part of my life.

Moyo did his primary education at Tshazi Primary School from 1993 to 1999 and secondary at Tshazi Secondary School in Filabusi District from 2000 to 2003.

But due to financial challenges, he failed to immediately proceed to A-level and only proceeded with his education in 2006 and he completed his A-level in 2007.

He then proceeded to Hillside Teachers’ College in 2010 where he specialised in Sciences — Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Moyo attained a Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Physics from the National University of Science and Technology in 2019.

