ZUPCO Drivers Caught On Camera Greeting Each Other In The Middle Of The Road

When you talk of reckless driving, you are bound to come across this recent picture of Zupco bus drivers who were heading different directions but couldn’t find time to pull over on a curve to greet each other but just stopped in the middle of the road and did their business while other commuters beg for safe passage.

The picture has sent social media abuzz this follows the recent Rimbi accident which saw bus drivers blocking each others way and ended in a horrific accident.

ZUPCO

