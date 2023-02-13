Country’s Roads Atrocious : President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the pathetic state of the country’s roads.

The CCC leader had a torrid time as he travelled to Gokwe to attend change champion Tino Chiremba’s burial.

According to President Chamisa, the Kadoma- Gokwe road is a total disaster.

“KADOMA TO GOKWE VIA SANYATI ROAD A TOTAL DISASTER…

It took us more than 5 hours to cover a distance of about just 125 km to get to TINO’s homestead in Chikarimatsito, Gokwe.

The New Great Zimbabwe reconstruction agenda is our first task to rescue our national roads network,” the CCC leader observed.

