Goalkeeper Dies After Saving Penalty

A goalkeeper in Belgium died from a heart attack just moments after he saved a penalty during a match on Saturday.

Arne Espeel, who died at the age of 25, was playing for Winkel Sport B in the seventh tier league match against Westrozebeke.

The incident happened early in the second half when the opposition were awarded a penalty.

Espeel managed to save the penalty kick but collapsed onto the turf soon after celebrating the save.

The medics rushed to the scene and spent some time attending to him.

He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The events unfolded in front of Espeel’s parents, who were watching from the stands, while his brother Aaron was on the subs bench for Winkel Sport.

A club statement read: “Arne has played for us since he was a kid, and everybody really liked him.

“It’s impossible to understand how something like this could happen to someone so young.

“He had been a completely healthy young lad before.”

Winkel sporting director Patrick Rotsaert then later added: “This is a disaster, and a shock for us all.

“Arne was a lovely guy, and always ready to help others.

“It is a bitter blow, above all for his family and our entire club.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

