Neymar Speaks On Clash With PSG Boss

Spread the love

Neymar has opened up on the clash with sporting director Luis Campos after PSG’s 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to AS Monaco on Saturday.

The row came after Campos accused some footballers of a “lack of aggressiveness” after the team endured a poor week as they were also knocked out the Coupe de France by Marseille.

Neymar and Marquinhos responded in disagreement and this led to a heated dressing room argument between the three.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Bayern Munich, Neymar said the dressing room confrontation is part of football.

“It happened, a little discussion, we weren’t in agreement. It’s part of football,” he told a news conference on Monday. “Things happen every day. But I love them all.

“It’s like with my girlfriend. Football isn’t just love and friendship. There is respect, but there have to be disagreements and discussions sometimes are needed to help you improve.

“We are not used to losing, so of course when we lose matches, that can disturb us. But it’s part of the process of getting better.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...