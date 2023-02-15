Dr Tsvangirai A Man Who Fought Tirelessly For Democracy

Tinashe Sambiri|Dr Morgan Tsvangirai dedicated his life to the struggle for democracy.

This was said by CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba.

Dr Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer on February 14 2023.

“On this day five years ago Zimbabwe, Africa and the world lost a giant!

President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai dedicated all his adult life in the fight for democracy.

He fought a good fight and finished his race- we say rest well Save- rest well Pakuru!

I went into politics not as a career choice but in response to the burning desire for Change from a nation already in a crisis of governance and a as patriotic necessity- Dr Morgan Tsvangirai- RIP Pakuru,” Siziba said in a statement.

