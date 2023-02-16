Armed Robbers Left For Dead

By- Angry mob in Beitbridge beat up two armed robbers and left them for dead after the due had lured an illegal money changer to a secluded place.

Initially, there were three suspects, but one escaped. The crowd beat the duo until they fell unconscious.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, the trio also tried to hijack the victim’s car.

“Yesterday three alleged armed robbers lured an illicit currency dealer to a secluded place through a phone call pretending to be genuine clients. They tried to hijack his car and he fought them, had tyre burst. One escaped and two were apprehended by members of the public,” wrote Mr Mangwana on his Twitter timeline.

-State media

