Passion Java Wants To Kill Our Baby : Yolanda Makaya
16 February 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
Hilary Makaya’s sister Yolanda has sensationally pointed out that she was impregnated by controversial preacher Passion Java.
In a video footage, Yolanda accuses Java of manipulating her…
” He preys on unsuspecting women. He ( Passion Java) is a predator. I am totally confused , please help me. I am pregnant for the man of God, the one called Passion Java.
Now he wants to kill our baby.This so called man of God is cunning.”