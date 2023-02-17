Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa On Destroying Councils’ Service Delivery

ZIMBABWE vs SOUTH AFRICA on managing local govt in an election loss pic.twitter.com/GK60jdXr6e — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 25, 2021

QUESTION: President Kenyatta I know you’re on your last term, perhaps you may have offered tips on how to get a second term? Ramaphosa: I knew you were going to be naughty and slip in a local question when we are on the international stage here. I thought that what happens in Vagas stays in Vagas.

I did say to President Kenyatta that his timing for visiting South Africa is really poor; he should have come on the 1st Nov; as a good friend I know he would have voted for us, so now we have lost, we didn’t have his vote. No, what is unfolding is how democracy works. This is the footsteps if you like of democracy, and we have seen it play out throughout the country, and indeed as president of the governing party, it is disappointing for the African National Congress; but that is how we should accept the clear message of our people on the African national Congress. We have taken heed, we have listened, and this for us is a big setback but it is also a big lesson and we are a party that learns a very quickly…

And we are going to go to the drawing board we are going to reflect on all these setbacks and all we want to see speaking now as president of the Republic I would like to see stability in our local government sector, that whatever coalitions have been formed and are being formed, will result in stable local government, that we don’t have instability and collapse of local govt, and motions of no confidence to a appoint where service delivery will not be given to the people of a country.

So I will call on those who have emerged victorious, to say, ensure that there’s stable govt, and congratulate those who have succeeded, I was particularly pleased to see that the number of female metro-mayors have come to the fore, on the platform and that is good in as far as our agenda to promote the empowerment of women and it behoves well for the State of the Republic of South Africa and we wish those councillors who’ve been elected the very best and may all continue to work well for the people of various communities – ZimEye

