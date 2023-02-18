I Will Change Zim Story : President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) leader President Nelson Chamisa has boldly declared he will change the Zimbabwean story after winning the 2023 Presidential plebiscite.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa assured the nation of the people’s victory in the coming polls.

“OUR STORY WILL BE GLORIOUS…

We will be a giver & a donor country not a beggar nation. We will change and rewrite the story of Zimbabwe.

In no time, we will restore the glory of this great country! It’s a delayed match!

You will be proud to be a Zimbabwean! #ANewGreatZimbabweplan.”

