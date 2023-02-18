Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba Found Guilty

Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the Health Professions Council of South Africa for ranting at a bedridden Zimbabwean patient who had crossed into the neighbouring country to seek medical services.

Ramathuba came under fire last year after a video of her ranting about Zimbabwean migrants abusing the health resources in Limpopo went viral.

In the video, an ill-mannered Ramathuba was seen telling a visibly traumatized Zimbabwean patient that her president Emmerson Mnangagwa does not contribute anything towards the province’s health budget.

She said she found it improper to stretch her province’s health budget to cater for foreigners.

Ramathuba’s comments divided Zimbabweans with some saying she was telling the truth about citizens of a country with a broken health system crossing borders to find health services outside.