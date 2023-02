Walter Magaya Creates Drug Rehabilitation Centre

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | The man who is on video confessing before police officers that he has paid bribes to cover up his sex grooming operations, Walter Magaya, has launched rehabilitation centres.

Magaya made the disclosures last week he decided to do this in order toy address the ongoing challenge of drug addiction…

Video

Magaya announces rehabilitation centre

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...