Chelsea Pay Tribute To Christian Atsu

It is with enormous sadness that Chelsea Football Club receives the news that Christian Atsu is confirmed as one of the many victims of the dreadful earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu was a Chelsea player between 2013 and 2017 having signed from Porto. He did not make a competitive appearance for our men’s first team having spent his seasons as a Blue out on loan, although he featured in some pre-season games.

During those years, the Ghanaian international was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, also scoring the Goal of the Tournament as Ghana finished runners up.

His loans took him to Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle before he was transferred permanently to St James’ Park.

He moved to Turkey to play for Hatayspor last year.

Chelsea sends our heartfelt condolences to Christian’s family and friends and to all those affected by the earthquake tragedy.- Chelsea FC

