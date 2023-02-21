Chinhoyi Family Escapes Death By A Whisker

A family from Shackleton settlement some 20 kilometres west of Chinhoyi yesterday escaped death by a whisker after a huge tree fell on their house.

The huge old tree gave in to the incessant downpour experienced in the town Monday morning.

Although there were no injuries from the mishap, the tree destroyed the roof of the house with the family’s property getting soaked.

They were visible cracks on the wall owing to the weight of the tree.

-State Media

