US Slaps Zimbabweans With Visa Airline Ticket Restriction

By Dorrothy Moyo | The United States government has slapped Zimbabweans arriving in Miami on celebrity cruise ships, with a visa requirement that they must possess a return flight ticket for them to board any ship sailing into the nation’s shores.

The order is effective from 20 February 2023 and it blocks cruise-ing Zimbabweans from entering ships without a return-home air ticket.

Reasons for the order are that ‘there has been a significant increase on deserting Zimbabwe crew from multiple cruise lines.’

The notification states in full:

Please be advised, as per Miami Customs & Border Protection officers, effective immediately, crew from Zimbabwe nationality will not be allowed for Shore Leave in port of Miami and when disembarking the ship in Miami, they most be safeguarded with flights departing on the same day. Reason for these restrictions is, lately there has been a significant increase on deserting Zimbabwe crew from multiple cruise lines. We regret the impact of these restrictions to you and expect your kind understanding & corporation. Thank you.

