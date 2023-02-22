Cyclone Freddy Attacking Zimbabwe, Mozambique on Saturday

Spread the love

WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Cyclone Freddy is currently about 1000 kms before Madagascar and is expected to make landfall in Mozambique around Friday 24th then will proceed to Zimbabwe between Friday and Saturday 25th.

Generally by Saturday the majority of Zimbabwe will experience heavy rains but the Eastern Highlands, Manicaland Masvingo should expect very heavy rains and flooding. Please alert the rural folks and stay safe.

The cyclone can be tracked using the following link : https://zoom.earth/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...