Minor Playing Hide And Seek Suddenly Lands In Malaysia

By Dorrothy Moyo | A boy playing hide and seek with his mates ended up in Malaysia by accident.

The incident reported by the Indian publisher, NewJ, shows how the lad had hid himself inside a shipping container while playing, before shippers put the container into vessels sailing to Malaysia.

The lad is seen in the below footage coming out alive, in what may be a demonstration that anything can happen to minors if they are not monitored by watchful adults. VIDEO (credit NewJ):

