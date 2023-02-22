Where To Stay in Harare | BOOK HOTEL

Choosing a place to stay when embarking on a luxury stay in Zimbabwe is almost as important as the national park or game reserve. To make things a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best spots for luxury accommodation in Zimbabwe:

Harare is the of capital city of Zimbabwe best-known for the business district and tall buildings. The name Harare is derived from that of the outcast Chief Neharawe who with his people occupied the kopje (the hill at the foot of which the commercial area grew).

Harare site

Highlights

1.National Heroes acre and National Botanical Gardens

Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences Mukuvisi Woodlands Epworth Balancing rocks The Kopje

4 Galleries,Curio shops, local street markets

Best for

business trips

Family and group getaways

