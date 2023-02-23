Another Chamisa Aide Arrested For Holding Meeting At His House

By-Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor for Ward 7 in Masvingo, Richard Musekiwa has been arrested for convening a meeting at his house in Rujeko on February 18, 2023.

He appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Rethagtcetsi Silaigwana, facing charges of contravening the maintenance of peace and order act by convening a meeting without the authority from the regulating authorities.

He was ordered to pay ZWL$20 000 bail and ordered to stay at his physical address. There are allegations that there was violence after the meeting that left Ruth Mapiye, a party member seriously injured.

Musekiwa is being represented by Collen Maboke of Maboke and Ruvengo Legal Practitioners.

The State says on February 18, 2023 at 6 pm, Musekiwa held a party meeting at his house whose invitation was made through a CCC Ward 7 WhatsApp group.

Magistrate Silaigwana postponed the matter to March 2, 2023.

Godknows Mugondo appeared for the state.

-Masvingo Mirror

