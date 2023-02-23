CCC Exposes Zanu PF Stinking Corruption In Chiredzi

By Gilbert Mutubuki

Chiredzi Town Council sold residential stands on wetlands since 2013

We are aware of the fact that there is corruption in the allocation of stands by the local authority.

But as CCC we don’t associate ourselves with such activities. The main actor being Francis Moyo who is well known for land grabbing and some dubious actitivies in Chiredzi District.

Last week there was an article which circulated around the about the land scams orchestrated by Zanu pf and MDC Alliance councilors.

The public must be informed that as CCC we don’t have any of our Councillors who is involved.

We don’t tolerate corruption in our party.We have a running system to make sure our deployees are not involved in corruption actitivies.Our party is citizen centered, we listen to the citizens and we protect the citizen’s interests.

We call upon ZACC to investigate the Chiredzi Town Council scandal.

