Courtois Bemoans Mistake Against Liverpool

Courtois: “I made the mistake but great teams know how to recover from it and we did that. It was a brilliant come back.”

Courtois: “When we went out after HT, Karim told me ‘We can score another 2 or 3’ I said ‘Yup, yup.’”

Courtois: “If we hadn’t defended the lead so much, we could’ve scored another one.”

Courtois: “I’m very happy for Vini. He deserves these nights after what’s happened lately.”

