Ministry Orders Harare Schools To Close On Friday Due To Cyclone Freddy

By A Correspondent| Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has ordered schools in Harare not to open for lessons tomorrow as a precaution against tropical cyclone Freddy.

In a notice circulated on school WhatsApp groups, the Ministry said pupils should stay at home.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THERE WILL BE NO SCHOOL TOMORROW AS PRECAUTION AGAINST CYCLONE FRED WHICH IS ANTICIPATED TO HIT THE COUNTRY TODAY OR TOMORROW.

NO PUPIL AT ANY SCHOOL SHOULD COME TO SCHOOL TOMORROW, STAY AT HOME,” reads the notice.

According to a circular from Permanent Secretary Tumisang Thabela, other provinces where learning has been suspended includes Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Masvingo and Matebeleland South.

Tropical Freddy is likely to hit Zimbabwe from the 24th to the 25th of February.

