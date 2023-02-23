Zemura Desperate To Play International Football

Jordan Zemura has joined the chorus, calling for the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and ZIFA to iron out their issues and bring the country back to international football.

Zimbabwe is in isolation as a result of a ban imposed by FIFA due to ‘third party interference’ after the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

The Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC wielded the axe on the Kamambo-led adminstration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

It’s now almost a year since the ban was ratified by FIFA Congress, while the country has missed several international games that include the 2023 Afcon.

The Warriors could also miss the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers if the ban is not removed.

Zemura, who made his international debut almost three years ago in the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria, has described the FIFA ban situation as very sad.

“It’s truly sad, that we haven’t come to a resolution as a country,” the Bournemouth defender siad, as cited by The Herald.

“My fellow international players have made comments about the ongoing situation (in Zimbabwe), and I just second that and voice the same pain not being able to represent your country is just unbelievably painful. I hope we can come to fix the issue sooner rather than later.

“The 2026 World Cup will be here soon and I’ll be devastated not to be given the chance to attempt to qualify.”

The 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is scheduled to start this year, soon after the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers end.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

